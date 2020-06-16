Nintex Honours Top Customers and Partners with Innovation and Transformation Awards

Annual awards program honours organisations around the globe for their ability to accelerate digital transformation and improve the way people work with automated solutions and business processes

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today recognised 14 customer organisations across multiple categories with 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, announced the 2020 Nintex Champion, and provided three Nintex partner organisations with a 2020 Nintex Partner Award in Business Transformation including Pacific BPA, System RKK, and Synergi.

The 2020 Nintex Champion receiving top honours in this year's awards program is Zoom Video Communications, Inc. for the company's ability to rapidly automate its new customer order process during a time so critical to supporting remote workers. Zoom leveraged Nintex Workflow Cloud's easy-to-use and powerful capabilities to streamline and digitise its sales order process. With this Nintex digital solution, Zoom automated 90 per cent of its channel-driven orders, saving 15 man-hours per day and helping Zoom customers more quickly use their enterprise video communications platform.

2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners, promoted online at https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2020/ , by category include:

Regional Transformation Leaders

AMER: Lands' End AND McCormick & Company

APAC: AngloGold Ashanti Australia

EMEA: Babcock

Successful Cloud Working and Transformation

Ciena Corporation

Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments

Improved Sales Performance with Nintex Drawloop: Cars.com

Achieved Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp: Woolworths Group

Enhanced Customer Experience with Rapid Automation (Nintex Workflow or Nintex RPA): Red River Bank

Public Sector Standout

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) New Zealand

Industry Breakthroughs

Engineering and Manufacturing: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Financial Services: GM Financial

Non-Profit: NAACP Empowerment Programs

Business Continuity

National Gallery Singapore

"It's awe-inspiring to see what Nintex customers are able to achieve with our suite of process management and automation capabilities," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "We congratulate all the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners for improving the world of work across the globe."

The Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers and partners in early 2020. The awards recognise Nintex customers who have successfully achieved impactful results leveraging the breadth of capabilities with the Nintex Process Platform. The Business Transformation category of the 2020 Nintex Partner Awards program recognises Nintex Partners for top customer entries in this year's Solution Innovation Awards program. The official 2020 Nintex Partner Awards program announcement will be issued in mid-July 2020.

To learn more about the success organisations across every industry are reporting with Nintex, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/ .

