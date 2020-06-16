The Ukrainian government's conference rooms have been stuffier that usual lately, as policymakers and renewable energy industry representatives attempted to thrash out a compromise to reduce the financial burden left on the administration by a feed-in tariff incentive regime which drove almost 2 GW of generation capacity. The resulting retroactive cuts to payments, outlined below by Ukraine-based lawyer Svitlana Teush, have at least had input from both sides.Yesterday, Draft Law No. 3658 "On the Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Improvement of Support for the Production of Electricity ...

