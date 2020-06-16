PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC NCSP will be held in absentia on July 17, 2020 16-Jun-2020 / 17:17 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC NCSP will be held in absentia on July 17, 2020 June 16, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby informs that the meeting of PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors took place on June 11, where it was resoled to set the date of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC NCSP as July 17, 2020. The Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP resolved to recommend to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following measures: - To pay dividends by the results of 2019 in monetary terms in the amount of RUB 26,000,750,790 (twenty-six billion seven hundred and fifty thousand seven hundred and ninety) and 00 kopecks. - To determine the amount of dividend per share as RUB 1.35. - To approve the Company's Annual Report 2019 at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting. - To approve the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2019. The material fact is published on the PJSC NCSP website at http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ [1] NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 70228 EQS News ID: 1071447 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e999d2bf0edb883d37d68cc5ecd83dbd&application_id=1071447&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 16, 2020 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)