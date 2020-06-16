BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES

We are initiating coverage on Bioasis, a biopharma company that has developed a platform for increasing the ability of drugs to pass the blood brain barrier (BBB). We expect a wide array of applications, but the company's lead program xB3-001 is targeting brain metastases (BMs) in metastatic HER2+ breast cancer (mBC) patients. The program is in IND-enabling studies, targeting an IND filing in 2021. We are initiating with a value of C$47.8m or C$0.71 per basic share.

