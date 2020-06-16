New features allow MSPs and internal IT to more easily configure and manage migrations in a Hybrid Exchange environment

BitTitan, the developer of MigrationWiz and a global leader in managed services automation, today unveiled new Hybrid Exchange Management capabilities in MigrationWiz to simplify migrations between on-premises Exchange servers and Microsoft 365. These new features allow MSPs and IT professionals to easily configure and launch hybrid migrations by improving batch management, reducing technical project resources, and providing a seamless handoff to internal IT teams.

Hybrid migrations are a common strategy for large organizations transitioning to Microsoft 365, offering a flexible migration timeline with the look and feel of a single Exchange environment. Yet the management of these projects remains highly complex and disparate: A combination of spreadsheets, custom PowerShell scripts, and the Exchange Admin Center requires the attention of a dedicated hybrid consultant.

By providing a management layer on top of Mailbox Replication Service (MRS), MigrationWiz offers a simple, unified console to manage all aspects of a hybrid project, without the need for custom scripts or spreadsheets. This includes mailbox discovery via the Hybrid Agent, which automatically batches mailboxes by Organizational Unit (OU) and identifies delegate relationships between users. MSPs and IT professionals can easily edit, move, and manage mailboxes and delegates within batches prior to the migration sync for greater functionality and project management.

"With over a decade of mail migration experience, we've heard from our partners time and again about the challenges of managing Hybrid Exchange migrations," said Mark Kirstein, Vice President of Products at BitTitan. "By adding these new capabilities, our partners can leverage MigrationWiz for an easier, more streamlined approach to these scenarios. Partners can now reduce the time and resources needed to support hybrid projects while providing an effective solution for end users to manage the projects themselves in the long-term."

Since the automation and management capabilities are built into MigrationWiz, overall project complexity is reduced, enabling more junior technicians at the partner organization to lead hybrid migration efforts, while allowing senior IT experts to focus on other high-margin activities. The single console also provides flexibility for partners to transition out of hybrid engagements earlier by turning over subsequent batches to the end user for long-term management. This enables the partner to preserve their margins while the overall project cost to the end user is reduced.

"For many organizations, the journey to a modern workplace is a series of small steps rather than one big leap," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft. "It's exciting to see an offering like this from BitTitan that supports a flexible approach to adopting Microsoft 365 while benefitting our global partner base and the customers they serve."

Outside the Hybrid Agent, MigrationWiz requires no on-premises installations, nor any specialized training or certification to use, and is built to serve the needs of large enterprise organizations. Licenses for Hybrid Exchange Management are per user and available direct through BitTitan as well as global distribution partners.

