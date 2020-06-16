SDL Tridion's Cloud-first Customizable Framework and Architecture Means Faster Pace of Innovation for Customers, According to Analyst Firm

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, announces that SDL Tridion has been named a Contender in The Forrester Wave: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020. This report, the first by Forrester Research to analyze the most significant intranet platform providers, notes SDL Tridion's customizable framework, strong information architecture and ability to help customers accelerate their pace of innovation.

SDL Tridion, a content management system that handles both structured and unstructured content, is being used by many of world's leading brands, including Philips, Panasonic and Nielsen. It lays the foundation for next-generation intranets and collaboration, and supports granular content services for product documentation, service and support information, learning and training, policies and procedures.

The Forrester Wave: Intranet Platforms report states that "Firms should consider SDL when the intranet serves global, often complex, lines of business and requires rigorous content modeling." The report, which includes Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers, evaluated 12 global providers of intranet platforms and their capabilities across three high-level categories (Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence). Vendors are analyzed using 26 criteria, including Collaborative Content Services, Integration and Interoperability, Personalization, Delivery Model and Product Vision.

Further findings include:

"SDL is a mature content platform serving internally and externally-focused digital experience use cases and is noted for its strong translation capabilities."

"Its transition to a cloud-first, customizable framework means that customers will benefit from a faster pace of innovation. Investments are continuing in areas of current differentiation… including a strong information architecture, robust global partner ecosystem, and advanced translation services."

"SDL's market maturity is reflected in strengths that few other vendors can claim, particularly its overall repository services, structured approach to content authoring, information architecture, developer support, and relatively mature use of AI."

"A knowledge-based workforce needs instant access to the right business critical information, in their language, and the ability to find content," said Marcus Hearne, SVP of Product and Solutions Management at SDL. "SDL Tridion supports this approach in a radically different way compared to traditional document-based information sharing, and we're delighted to be recognized in this market for our ability to drive collaboration and innovation."

SDL Tridion offers tightly integrated, end-to-end component content management, alongside traditional intranet and web publishing capabilities, through easy web-based authoring, reviewing, versioning, translation, and publication management underpinned by the DITA XML standard. A Microsoft Word-style interface makes it easy for subject matter experts to contribute their knowledge across the organization. Distributed teams of authors and reviewers can work simultaneously on the same document providing comments to each other, tracking and merging changes, ensuring only a single correct version of a document exists at any point in time. Customers benefit also from efficient translations as well as delivery to multiple end points such as their intranet, knowledge portals, documents, PDFs, websites, apps, chatbots, and IoT devices.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world's top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005783/en/

Contacts:

SDL

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@sdl.com

+44 1628 410105