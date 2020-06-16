Altus Strategies PLC: Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus" or the "Company") (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that at its Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The polling results for each resolution are set out below.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Total votes Total % voted Votes withheld 1. That the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, together with the report of the directors of the Company and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted. 40,206,589 99.9% 23,999 0.1% 40,230,588 57.4% 0 2. That David Netherway be re-elected as a director of the Company. 40,206,411 99.9% 23,999 0.1% 40,230,410 57.4% 178 3. That Steven Poulton be re-elected as a director of the Company. 40,206,570 99.9% 23,999 0.1% 40,230,569 57.4% 19 4. That Matthew Grainger be re-elected as a director of the Company. 40,206,570 99.9% 23,999 0.1% 40,230,569 57.4% 19 5. That Robert Milroy be re-elected as a director of the Company. 40,206,570 99.9% 23,999 0.1% 40,230,569 57.4% 19 6. That Michael Winn be re-elected as a director of the Company. 40,172,411 99.9% 58,158 0.1% 40,230,569 57.4% 19 7. That Karim Nasr be re-elected as a director of the Company. 40,206,570 99.9% 23,999 0.1% 40,230,569 57.4% 19 8. That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors. 40,266,107 99.9% 24,975 0.1% 40,291,082 57.5% 0 9. That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration. 40,266,088 99.9% 24,975 0.1% 40,291,063 57.5% 19 10. That the share options scheme first approved at the Company's 2019 AGM be re-confirmed, ratified and approved. 40,206,003 99.9% 24,161 0.1% 40,230,164 57.4% 424 11. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,504,580. 40,178,007 99.8% 51,958 0.1% 40,229,965 57.4% 623 12. That, subject to the passing of resolution 12, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,752,290. 40,178,007 99.8% 51,958 0.1% 40,229,965 57.4% 623

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

