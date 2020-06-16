Evotec AG: Evotec SE Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 Approves All Proposed Agenda Items

ALL AGENDA ITEMS ADOPTED WITH THE REQUIRED MAJORITY

KASIM KUTAY ELECTED AS NEW MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals the Company's Management put to vote at the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 with the required majority. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Annual General Meeting was held as a purely virtual event.

Under the topic "Opening doors", Dr Werner Lanthaler, CEO and Enno Spillner, CFO of Evotec SE, presented the business performance as well as the highlights of the fiscal year 2019 and gave an overview about the further development of the Company.

All actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by the Annual General Meeting 2020 for the fiscal year 2019. Furthermore, the shareholders confirmed the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the fiscal year 2020.

The Annual General Meeting also elected a new member of the Supervisory Board: Mr Kasim Kutay succeeds Dr Michael Shalmi, who resigned from the Board. Kasim Kutay, CEO of Novo Holdings A/S, Denmark, has many years of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as in the field of medical technology.

"On behalf of my colleagues on the Management Board of Evotec, I would like to express my sincere thanks to our Supervisory Board member Michael Shalmi for his very qualified advice and constructive feedback leading to a great cooperation over the past years. And a warm welcome to Kasim Kutay to the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE," said Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec.

The shareholders also authorised the Management Board to create a new contingent capital to issue awards within the framework of a Restricted Share Plan 2020.

In total, 59.56% of the registered share capital was present at the virtual Annual General Meeting 2020.

More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on the Company's website under https://www.evotec.com/en/invest/annual-general-meeting.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,000 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen

SVP Corporate Communications

Marketing & Investor Relations

Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255

gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594076/Evotec-SE-Virtual-Annual-General-Meeting-2020-Approves-All-Proposed-Agenda-Items