In terms of the Formula One racing performance, 2019 was another challenging year on the track as well as financially. Williams also disposed of a majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) on 31 December 2019 for £37.8m. The 2020 racing season is being severely disrupted by COVID-19, the relationship with the ROK Group of companies is being terminated early and new bank facilities have been secured. On 29 May 2020, the company started a strategic review and entered a formal sale process under the UK's Takeover Code.

