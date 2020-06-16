Anzeige
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
INGENICO GROUP: First semester 2020 results publication date

Press Release

Paris, 16th June 2020

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, today announced that the publication of its first semester 2020 results will be held on July 22nd, 2020 (versus July 28th, 2020 previously).

In February 3rd, 2020, Ingenico Group and Worldline have announced the creation of the new world-class leader through the unique combination in the payment ecosystem of both companies. This transaction has been approved unanimously by both Boards of Directors, with the full support of reference shareholders and strategic partners (Six Group, Atos and BPI). In line with the first quarter 2020 publication and to ensure a simultaneous financial communication, Ingenico Group has decided to align its financial communication agenda to the one of Worldline. Hence, the Ingenico first semester 2020 results publication will be held on July 22nd, 2020, the day before Worldline's first semester results communication.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group / @ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog.

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations & Financial Communication
laurent.marie@ingenico.com
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 92 98		Media
Hélène Carlander
PR Officer
helene.carlander@ingenico.com (mailto:coba.taillefer@ingenico.com)
(T) / +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04

Upcoming events

First-semester 2020 results: 22nd July 2020 (after market close)

Attachment

  • PR_ING_GROUP_16_06_20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d8951d4-3255-4fec-84dc-f8b97ee23269)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
