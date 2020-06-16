NetFoundry Zero Trust Networking API Is Now Available at the World's Largest API Marketplace - RapidAPI

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisioning a future in which users can spin up zero trust, high performance networking, NetFoundry's API is now available in the world's largest API marketplace - RapidAPI.

Developers can now implement zero trust, cloud-orchestrated, programmable networking between any set of cloud applications, edge applications, user devices and IoT devices. The resultant private networks eliminate dependencies on MPLS or VPNs.

"We've been using the NetFoundry APIs to integrate private networking into our DevOps cycles in a simple, secure and reliable manner, with excellent results improving our automation and agility," said Sergio Sancez, CEO AGT

Idit Oryon, Head of partnerships at Rapid API says, "RapidAPI is excited to collaborate with NetFoundry to offer its cloud native zero trust, programmable networking APIs on the world's largest API Marketplace. RapidAPI enables developers to easily find, connect to, and manage the APIs they need for building diverse applications without duplicating efforts by building complex code. By making NetFoundry's software-only, zero trust models accessible to our development community, they can now add zero trust security and optimized performance to their next-generation applications."

"We are delighted to enable developers to simply and programmatically spin up zero trust networking without doing network engineering, leveraging our RapidAPI marketplace API," said Galeal Zino, Founder & CEO of NetFoundry. Galeal continued, "This is the second wave: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) APIs gave developers the abstractions and controls necessary to leverage cloud native compute; now Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) enables developers to easily leverage cloud native networking."

"The NetFoundry platform with their programmable endpoints and APIs enables multi-cloud automation and automates networking inside DevOps constructs," says Ananda Das, CEO of Technilium, Australia.

"Our partnership with RapidAPI enables developers to build next-generation secure-by-design applications that require secure transactions, smart automated digital services," says Sreelakshmi Sarva, Head of Product at NetFoundry.

Developers may now subscribe to the NetFoundry API via the RapidAPI marketplace to spin up application-specific networks termed "NetFoundry AppWANs". AppWANs provide micro-segmented, software-only, high-performance access to applications. These apps can be made to be invisible to the internet, accessible only via the private, zero trust AppWAN overlays. Because the solution is app-specific, software-only and cloud-orchestrated, it can be used to provide security and performance for any application, without disrupting any existing WANs or networks, and without impacting other applications.

About NetFoundry

NetFoundry Inc. is the leader in providing zero trust, high performance, cloud native networking. Customers use NetFoundry's turnkey, software-only NaaS services and APIs to spin up private, zero trust networks in minutes, securely connecting any application on any device via any Internet access. Partners also build their own solutions, leveraging the software which NetFoundry built, open sourced and is the leading contributor to, available at Ziti.dev. NetFoundry is a Charlotte, NC headquartered company with locations across the world.

