GVC Foundation Eastern European Tennis Championship Launches in Support of COVID-19 Relief

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GVC, is pleased to announce that the GVC Global Foundation Eastern European Championship that begins today in Belgrade will be raising funds to support international COVID-19 relief efforts. The tennis championship will feature numerous names from the world's top 20 in the men's and women's games, in a six-week tournament culminating on 23 July

The GVC Global Foundation has partnered with the tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 relief charities. GVC will make an initial donation of €20,000 with further donations from the public and tennis community welcomed. During finals week, GVC will top up by donating €100 of every single ace served.

The Championship began as the brainchild of former world number 8, Janko Tipsarevic as a way of providing competitive matches for domestic players following the suspension of the ATP and WTA tours. It quickly caught the attention of some of the game's best players and has snowballed into what is set to be the biggest tennis tournament in the world since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Beginning today at the Tipsarevic Academy in Belgrade, the GVC Foundation Eastern European Championship has adopted an innovative, flexible format which will see a series of round-robin matches during the early weeks, with seeded wildcards from the top of the men's and women's game joining as the tournament progresses. The Championship moves to a knockout phase in the two final weeks with the winners being crowned on 23 July.

The early stages will feature top 100 players including Andrey Rublev, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Kristina Mladenovic, Borna Coric, Dusan Lajovic in the men's draw and Kristina Mladenovic, Polona Hercog, Patricia Maria Tig, Irina Camelia Begu, Kateryna Kozlova, Tamara Zidansek, Ana Bogdan, Danka Kovinic in the women's half. Further top 20 wildcards will be announced as the tournament progresses.

The Championship will be broadcast live, across the world via the Tennis Channel throughout June and July, with socially distanced crowds in attendance, in full respect of local guidance.

Martin Lycka, GVC's Director of Regulatory affairs and Trustee of the GVC Global Foundation commented:

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Janko Tipsarevic to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The GVC Foundation aims to support and promote a variety of good causes through our association with sport. At this moment there is no greater challenge than tackling the global pandemic and we are proud to be raising funds to support those on the frontline. We'd also like to thank Janko and his team, for his efforts to create the Championship from scratch, in such a short space of time."

Championship founder, Janko Tipsarevic said:

"We are delighted to have the GVC Global Foundation on board as our title partner. What began as a way to keep local players sharp during the pandemic has taken on a life of its own and it is incredible that it has turned into such a big event. Given the circumstances, it seems entirely fitting that we can use the tournament to do our bit and support COVID-19 relief."

About the GVC Global Foundation

GVC Global Foundation was established to coordinate and support GVC's CSR initiatives, objectives and donations around the world. The Foundation focus on the following areas supports and promotes a variety of good causes including; Responsible gambling, sports integrity and gambling regulation research, education and treatment; grass roots, women's and disability sport; Men's health, with a particular focus on mental health and; projects with a clear link to the local community in GVC's major office locations.

For more information see the Foundation's website: www.gvcglobalfoundation.com

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licences in more than 20 countries, across five continents.

For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com