Verkada Enables Customers to Proactively Respond to COVID-19 With Suite of Powerful Cloud-Based Features

SAN MATEO, California, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada Inc., the global leader in cloud-based physical security, has been working closely with leading organizations as they develop plans to return to work and proactively respond to COVID-19.

Aimed towards enabling organizations to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Verkada's COVID-19 Response Suite leverages Verkada's powerful edge-based computing capabilities to provide teams with increased visibility and insights into what is happening across their organization.

The features included as part of this suite include:

Motion Plotting: A view of real-time motion displayed as a heatmap showing activity as it occurs across an organization's floor plans, enabling teams to know where to monitor activity.

Crowd Notifications: Instant alerts for when cameras detect a number of people in-frame that meet or exceed a predetermined threshold, ensuring teams can prevent crowding and spread of disease.

Contact Tracing with Face Search: Quickly search for all relevant footage containing a match for a person's face-even while wearing a mask-to detect affected individuals.

People Heatmaps: A view of historical people-based activity that has occurred throughout an organization against their floor plans, allowing teams to distribute locations prone to crowding, as well as enhancing cleaning and sanitation.

Custom Schedules: Easily manage a return-to-work plan by creating custom schedules for giving employees access to the building and specific doors at certain times.

With these new features, both essential organizations and existing customers can continue to leverage their existing Verkada devices to plan and continue to respond to the pandemic while keeping both employees and guests safe.

"When we first installed Verkada, we were really just looking for a better way to monitor our locations," shared Isaac Samuel, IT Manager at The Salvation Army - Houston. "Over time, Verkada has become a critical solution to our day-to-day operations, providing teams with resources they can appropriately monitor and respond to what is happening at our locations."

Since the start of the pandemic, Verkada has been working closely with organizations as they prepare for and respond to the new challenges for their physical environments. To support essential businesses, Verkada introduced its Remote Video Monitoring Station Program -an all-in-one solution aimed to provide affected organizations with enhanced visibility and proactive software for monitoring critical and remote locations. These new features are available now for all existing customers through Verkada's automatic software updates.

For more information on how Verkada can help your organization respond to COVID-19, contact sales@verkada.com .

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-based enterprise physical security. Verkada combines on-site hardware with an all-in-one hosted software platform to provide customers with a real-time view into every part of their organization. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada is virtually effortless to install, maintain, and manage. Backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty, Verkada empowers thousands of organizations with the latest security technology without the worry of management overhead or unpredictable costs over time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191311/Verkada_COVID_19_response_suite.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/665430/Verkada_Logo.jpg