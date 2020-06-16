'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹A future alternative to hormonal treatment for prostate cancer '‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's cancer congress in Chicago (ASCO), novel hormone treatments of patients suffering from non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer were recognized. There are currently no efficient treatment options for the condition. Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in the western world. Every year, approximately 600,000 new cases are diagnosed in the US and Europe, and about 60,000 of these men develop prostate cancer recurrence1. Since 2003, SpectraCure is working on a therapy with a strong potential to eliminate the cancer tumour completely.

- It is good that focus is given to cancer forms, and that new alternative hormonal medications are introduced that are able to extend survival of the men afflicted by prostate cancer. At present, hormone treatment is often the only option available for patients developing recurrence. SpectraCure is working to shortly launch a therapy with actual capacity to eliminate the tumour in the prostate and offer the patient a healthy quality of life, with reduced risk of common adverse effects such as incontinence and impotence, says Johannes Swartling, CTO at SpectraCure, in a comment on the results presented during the ASCO congress.

SpectraCure's therapy is based on interstitial PDT treatment with the dose platform IDOSE. The intervention is simple and is performed under anaesthesia. The patient may be able to leave the hospital a few hours after the procedure. Click here to view Johannes Swartling's presentation of the technology.

- The need for prostate cancer treatments is severe and is increasing year by year. Approximately 600,000 patients are diagnosed with prostate cancer in the US and Europe every year. We are thus also considering primary prostate cancer to be a future potential indication for the treatment, with considerable market potential, says Masoud Khayyami, CEO of SpectraCure.

- Due to the corona pandemic, all non-urgent prostate cancer treatment has been deferred on the hospitals included in our clinical study. This entails that there is an opportunity to increase patient recruitment for a shorter period of time now that we have indications that hospitals are relieving restrictions, says Johannes Swartling.

SpectraCure was founded in 2003 as a spin off from Lund University and LTH Faculty of Engineering in Sweden. The company focuses on cancer treatments with medical systems based on laser light sources, connected to the tumour by way of optical fibers, in combination with a photoreactive drug. The method is referred to as Interstitial Photodynamic Therapy, PDT. The treatment is suitable for internal solid tumours of various kind, such as prostate and pancreatic tumours, but also for example for cancers of the head and neck. www.spectracure.com.

