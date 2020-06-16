Growing at an Annualized Rate of Over 35%, the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Delivery of Non-insulin Drugs is Projected to be Worth USD 600 Million by 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

- Over the years, a rise in preference for self-administrable drugs/therapies has resulted in an increasing demand for user-friendly drug delivery solutions that are not only safe and efficient, but also promote therapy adherence

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market (5th Edition), 2020-2030: Focus on Bolus, Basal and Continuous Delivery Devices" report to its list of offerings.

The wide-spread prevalence of chronic diseases has compelled drug developers to innovate and design better, more advanced healthcare solutions. Large volume wearable injectors were developed to specifically address certain challenges associated with the administration of high-volume formulations, viscous drug solutions and cater to frequent dosing requirements of patients suffering from chronic health conditions.

Key Market Insights

More than 25 large volume wearable injectors are presently available/under development for the administration of drugs, excluding insulin

Over 45% of the abovementioned devices are capable of delivering bolus doses, followed by devices designed for continuous dosing at pre-programmed rates (15 %). These devices are powered by a diverse variety of actuation mechanisms, including rotary pumps, cells/expanded batteries, springs, osmotic pressure and liquefied gas. It is worth noting that over 15+ known drug-device combinations are commercialized/under development.

For insulin delivery alone, there are 30+ large volume wearable injectors available/under development

It is worth highlighting that nearly 40% of the abovementioned devices presently use advanced algorithms in order to automate the delivery of insulin, based on integrated continuous blood glucose monitoring systems. Of these, majority (23%) use the hybrid closed loop system. Over 80% of such devices have special connectivity features that enable better dosage monitoring.

More than 200 biologics/small molecule drugs were identified as likely products to be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors

The report provides insights on over 800 marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates, assessing the likelihood of whether they can be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors. The analysis takes into consideration current phase of development of the drug, its dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and information on drug sales (for marketed drugs).

Nearly 90 partnerships have been signed by developers of large volume wearable injectors between 2015 and 2020 (till March)

It is worth noting that more than 55% deals were established post 2017, indicating an increase in the partnership activity within this domain. Majority of partnership deals were product/technology integration agreements (29%), followed by deals focused on product development and commercialization (23%), mergers and acquisitions (12%), and product distribution (12%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 60% of the market share, in terms of revenues generated from sales of non-insulin drug delivery devices, in 2030

By 2030, 46% of revenues are expected to be generated from the sales of large volume wearable injectors intended for the treatment of neurological disorders, followed by products for oncological disorders (27%), cardiovascular disorders (25%) and infectious diseases (2%).

The large volume wearable injectors market for insulin is anticipated to be worth over USD 2.7 billion by 2030

North America presently dominates the global insulin market, consequently the region is expected to capture the majority share (50%) in terms of revenues from wearable injector sales. It is worth highlighting that the market in Asia-pacific is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading developers of large volume wearable devices?

What are the prevalent trends within the large volume wearable injectors market?

Which drug candidates are suited for delivery via large volume wearable injectors?

Who are the key contract service providers in this domain?

What are the various regulatory guidelines issued for medical devices across different regions?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market (for delivery of non-insulin and insulin drugs) has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Device

Patch Pump/Injectors



Infusion Pump/Injectors

Product Usability

Disposable



Re-usable

Therapeutic Area ( for non-insulin drugs )

) Neurological Disorders



Cardiovascular Disorders



Oncological Disorders



Infectious Disorder

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, large volume injectors are generally preferred for the delivery of biologics, which cannot be easily administered orally. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Mark Banister (CEO, Medipacs)

(CEO, Medipacs) Michael Hooven (CEO, Enable Injections)

Jesper Roested (CEO, Subcuject)

Pieter Muntendam (Former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals)

(Former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals) Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

(Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical) Graham Reynolds (Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

(Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services) Mindy Katz (Director of Product, Sorrel Medical)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of the product(s) offered, details of recent developments related to large volume wearable injection devices and an informed future outlook.

Becton Dickinson

Bespak (subsidiary of Consort Medical)

CeQur

Debiotech

Eli Lilly

Enable Injections

Insulet

Medtronic

PharmaSens

Roche

SOOIL Development

Sonceboz

Sensile Medical (acquired by Gerresheimer)

SteadyMed Therapeutics (acquired by United Therapeutics)

Tandem Diabetes Care

Weibel CDS (acquired by SHL Medical)

West Pharmaceutical Services

