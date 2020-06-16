Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.06.2020
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
WKN: A0NJKM ISIN: US30049A1079 Ticker-Symbol: EP7 
16.06.20
08:03 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
16.06.2020 | 21:08
Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 10th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23rd & 24th

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 24, 2020. Evolution Petroleum's presentation is scheduled to be available at 8:00 a.m. CST on June 23, 2020 and will be accessible through the conference site: www.IDEASconferences.com. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the company's website: www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Investor Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors, NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Evolution's largest assets are its interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field, and recently acquired interests in the Hamilton Dome field in Wyoming. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:

Jason Brown, President & CEO
David Joe, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594097/Evolution-Petroleum-to-Present-Virtually-and-Host-1x1-Investor-Meetings-at-the-10th-Annual-East-Coast-IDEAS-Investor-Conference-on-June-23rd-24th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
