Total passenger traffic down 98.1% driven by declines in all countries of operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 98.1% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in May 2020.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics May'20(2) May'19(1)(2) % Var. YTD'20(1)(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 89 3,768 -97.6% 10,017 19,047 -47.4% International Passengers (thousands) 36 2,332 -98.5% 5,412 11,392 -52.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 2 621 -99.6% 1,922 3,515 -45.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 128 6,721 -98.1% 17,351 33,954 -48.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 14.3 35.1 -59.4% 113.6 176.6 -35.7% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 9.2 70.5 -86.9% 194.5 351.7 -44.7%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in May 2020 dropped 98.1% YoY, primarily reflecting continued travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with lower passenger demand. International traffic declined by 98.5% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 97.6% YoY. Air travel restrictions in Italy and Ecuador operations were lifted early June.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.0% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.0% with minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.4% YoY.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 99.8% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 100% YoY while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 99.7% YoY.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 95.2% YoY, driven by decreases of 92.2% in domestic passenger traffic and 99.8% in international traffic. Passenger traffic declined 98.6% YoY in Uruguay, 97.5% in Ecuador and 96.8% in Armenia.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased59.4% on May 2020, mainly due to declines of 57.4% in Argentina, 85.0% in Brazil and 70.0% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements declined 86.9% YoY in May 2020, mainly attributed to declines of 88.8% in Argentina, 81.1% in Brazil, 95.3% in Italy and 78.5% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 86.0% in Uruguay, 84.8% in Armenia and 89.2% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements May'20 (2) May'19 (1)(2) % Var. YTD'20(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 36 3,415 -99.0% 8,955 17,909 -50.0% Italy 1 784 -99.8% 1,005 2,940 -65.8% Brazil 68 1,431 -95.2% 4,489 7,874 -43.0% Uruguay 2 165 -98.6% 531 984 -46.0% Ecuador 9 372 -97.5% 995 1,869 -46.8% Armenia 8 243 -96.8% 567 1,039 -45.4% Peru 3 311 -99.1% 807 1,340 -39.7% TOTAL 128 6,721 -98.1% 17,351 33,954 -48.9%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 8,062 18,941 -57.4% 62,234 93,823 -33.7% Italy 1,032 1,100 -6.2% 5,189 5,466 -5.1% Brazil 1,144 7,611 -85.0% 17,899 39,774 -55.0% Uruguay 2,199 2,325 -5.4% 12,591 10,967 14.8% Ecuador 975 3,246 -70.0% 8,878 17,875 -50.3% Armenia 797 1,492 -46.6% 5,639 6,754 -16.5% Peru 47 407 -88.4% 1,151 1,986 -42.1% TOTAL 14,256 35,123 -59.4% 113,581 176,645 -35.7% Aircraft Movements Argentina 4,049 36,193 -88.8% 100,610 187,636 -46.4% Italy 355 7,500 -95.3% 11,885 28,516 -58.3% Brazil 2,447 12,965 -81.1% 40,951 66,430 -38.4% Uruguay 309 2,202 -86.0% 8,353 13,914 -40.0% Ecuador 1,489 6,926 -78.5% 19,528 34,396 -43.2% Armenia 296 1,944 -84.8% 5,993 9,014 -33.5% Peru 302 2,798 -89.2% 7,205 11,827 -39.1% TOTAL 9,247 70,528 -86.9% 194,525 351,733 -44.7%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616006030/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Gimena Albanesi

Email: gimena.albanesi@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4852-6411