Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



The base shelf prospectus, together with the corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10, will allow Pretivm to offer up to US$600,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, warrants, units, subscription receipts and share purchase contracts from time to time over the 25-month period after Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus.

A copy of the final short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from the Company by emailing invest@pretivm.com or directing a request to Pretivm at Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1L4, Attn: Corporate Secretary, or can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz

Manager, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.

Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street

PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4

(604) 558-1784

invest@pretivm.com (mailto:invest@pretivm.com)

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred to as "forward-looking information"), including the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities legislation and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "guidance", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "modeled", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to: information with respect to the short form base shelf prospectus; production and financial guidance, and our expectations around achieving such guidance; our future operational and financial results, including estimated cash flows (including free cash flow forecasts) and the timing thereof; expectations around grade of gold and silver production; Brucejack Mine production rate and gold recovery rate; capital modifications and upgrades, underground development and anticipated benefits thereof, and estimated expenditures and timelines in connection therewith, including with respect to maintaining a steady state production rate of 3,800 tonnes per day; payment of debt, operating and other obligations and commitments including timing and source of funds; our mining (including mining methods), expansion, exploration and development activities, including longitudinal longhole stoping initiatives, the reverse circulation drill program, our infill, expansion and underground exploration drill programs and our grassroots exploration program, and the results, costs and timing thereof; our operational grade control program, including plans with respect to our infill drill program and our local grade control model; grade reconciliation, updated geological interpretation and mining initiatives with respect to the Brucejack Mine; our management, operational plans and strategy; capital, sustaining and operating cost estimates and timing thereof; the future price of gold and silver; our liquidity and the adequacy of our financial resources (including capital resources); our intentions with respect to our capital resources; capital allocation plans; our financing activities, including plans for the use of proceeds thereof; the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources including any updates thereto; parameters and assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources; realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; our estimated life of mine and life of mine plan for the Brucejack Mine; production and processing estimates and estimated rates; estimated economic results of the Brucejack Mine, including net cash flow and net present value; predicted metallurgical recoveries for gold and silver; geological and mineralization interpretations; development of our Brucejack Mine and timing thereof; results, analyses and interpretations of exploration and drilling programs; timelines and similar statements relating to the economic viability of the Brucejack Mine, including mine life, total tonnes mined and processed and mining operations; updates to our mineral reserves and mineral resources and life of mine plan for the Brucejack Mine, and the anticipated effects and timing thereof; timing, receipt, and anticipated effects of, and anticipated capital costs in connection with, approvals, consents and permits under applicable legislation; our executive compensation policy, approach and practice; our relationship with community stakeholders; litigation matters; environmental matters; payment of taxes, our effective tax rate and the recognition of our previously unrecognized income tax attributes; new accounting standards applicable to the Company, including methods of adoption and the effects of adoption of such standards; statements regarding U.S. dollar cash flows, currency fluctuations and the recurrence of foreign currency translation adjustments; management and board of directors succession plans; the impact of financial instruments on our earnings; and the effects of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak as a global pandemic, including anticipated operational and financial impacts, and our response and contingency plans. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully close a financing pursuant to the base shelf prospectus or shelf registration statement, when final or effective, and those risks identified in our final short form base shelf prospectus and the documents incorporated, or deemed to be incorporated, by reference. Our forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, including, without limitation, those set out in the final short form base shelf prospectus and the documents incorporated, or deemed to be incorporated, by reference, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond our control. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Forward-looking information involves statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and our actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the NYSE has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.