One day virtual event on Thursday, July 2, to focus on how businesses in the APAC region can adopt DevOps for the database by directly addressing their concerns

With the current pandemic causing the cancellation and postponement of IT conferences and events around the world, Redgate Software has accelerated its programme of free virtual events so that IT professionals can continue to develop their skills and enhance their knowledge. Thursday, July 2, turns the spotlight on Australia and New Zealand with a dedicated one-day Redgate Streamed event starting at 8am AEST and featuring a line-up of experts from the region.

Speakers like Damian Brady, Senior Cloud Advocate at Microsoft, and Greg Low, Microsoft Data Platform MVP and founder of SQL Down Under, will be presenting a series of sessions on topics like how DevOps principles can be applied to any project, and what a real cloud transformation project involves.

Troy Hunt, Microsoft Regional Director and Founder of Have I Been Pwned, which allows internet users to check whether their personal data has been compromised by data breaches, will also be hosting an Ask the Expert session. While based in Australia, he's one of the most respected security experts in the world and he'll be interacting with delegates and responding to questions about data privacy and protection issues.

For Troy Hunt, the fact that many of the speakers work in the region is a big part of its appeal. "Whilst it looks like everything will remain virtual for a while yet, having a local flavour will give participants a sense that they're part of the same audience they would have been in days gone by when we all got together in the same location. Adding some resident knowledge to the show gives us the opportunity to talk about how organisations in our corner of the world have managed to solve some of the big tech challenges of today."

In April this year, Redgate moved its entire conference programme online and introduced many new events to keep IT professionals informed and up to date with the latest developments. As a result, the events are now attracting thousands of delegates who can watch the sessions live as well as catch up with them afterwards online.

For every delegate who attends the latest Redgate Streamed event, live or on-demand, Redgate will also be donating A$1 to the Australian Red Cross and A$1 to World Health Organisation's COVID-19 response fund. Even if delegates cannot join the event live on the day, they will receive recordings to watch on-demand.

The Redgate Streamed APAC Edition takes place on Thursday, July 2, from 8am AEST, and delegates can register by visiting www.red-gate.com/APACstreamed.

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Microsoft SQL Server tools vendor. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help them to adopt compliant database DevOps. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 100,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005902/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Matt Hilbert, Redgate Software

matt.hilbert@red-gate.com

UK based

Michaela Murray

michaela.murray@red-gate.com

Australia based