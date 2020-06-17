Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Telia Company AB, LEI: 213800FSR9RNDUOTXO25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: TELIA SE0000667925 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Telia Company AB on June 16, 2020 at 17.25 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous June 17, 2020, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Relate SE0004580496, SE0004580488, SE0005219219, SE0011171156, SE0006090155, d SE0011171164, SE0011171172, SE0008008429, SE0011752922, SE0011423516, instr SE0011752948, SE0011423532, SE0004932101, GB00BW6N7X84, SE0009860554, uments GB00BVZVGL73, SE0009860562, GB00BW6N7Y91, GB00BG5ZSQ32, SE0006090114, : SE0011171149, SE0011171131, SE0008008411, SE0011752930, SE0011423524, SE0011752955, SE0011423540, SE0004931822, GB00BVZVKS21, SE0009859820, GB00BW6N7Z09, GB00BG61PR04, GB00BG5ZN575, GB00BVZWHR34, GB00BVZX3K13, B00BVZYPL95, GB00BVZYPS64, GB00BL007279, GB00BVZW4H27, SE0009983281, SE0009983299, SE0009983307, SE0013923836, GB00BW6NBV42, GB00BL00DL84, SE0010131128, SE0012820686, SE0012820694, SE0013915261, SE0013915279, SE0013915287, SE0013923877, SE0013923869, SE0013923851, SE0013923844, SE0004932382, SE0013920790, SE0013518586, SE0013514833, SE0013528551, SE0012734648, SE0013531787, SE0013528569, SE0013531779, SE0012734655, SE0012734663, SE0013520590, SE0013920774, SE0013518594, SE0013518602, SE0013518610, SE0013522422, SE0013920758, SE0013518628, SE0013230091, SE0013230109, SE0013522430, SE0013518636, SE0013230117, SE0013531753, SE0013224078, SE0013531746, SE0013224086, SE0013224094, SE0013046455, SE0013046463, SE0013046471, SE0013522448, SE0013522455, SE0013522463, SE0013520608, SE0014452348, SE0013518644, SE0014452355, SE0013226602, SE0014452363, SE0013226610, SE0013046406, SE0013226628, SE0011791516, SE0013046414, SE0011791524, SE0011791532, SE0013522471, SE0013518651, SE0013230125, SE0011984137, SE0012563351, SE0011984129, SE0012318533, SE0012821395, SE0013230133, SE0012318525, SE0012821387, SE0013230141, SE0013518677, SE0013514866, SE0013528536, SE0013531803, SE0013528544, SE0013531795, SE0013520616, SE0013920782, SE0013520624, SE0013518685, SE0013920766, SE0013522489, SE0013531761, SE0013235124, SE0013235116, SE0011984103, SE0012563344, SE0011984111, SE0012318509, SE0012821361, SE0012318517, SE0012821379, SE0013116456, SE0014452371, SE0014452389, SE0013046489, SE0013046497, SE0013046505, SE0014452397, SE0014452405, SE0013046513, SE0013046521, SE0013046539, SE0013531712, SE0013531704, SE0013531738, SE0013531720, SE0014452413, SE0014452421, SE0014452439, GB00BG5X3394, GB00BG606291, GB00BG620342 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 or Trading Surveillance +46 details: 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB