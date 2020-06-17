Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Announces Record Volume Purchase Order of Orchard Heights Vape Carts in Oklahoma

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("WKND!" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce that it has received two record volume sized purchase orders in aggregate totalling 20,000 Orchard Heights vape cartridges in Oklahoma from both a new and existing customer.

Combined these orders will generate Cdn$112,452 in revenue for the WKND! with a 22% gross profit . These revenues are in addition to the record revenues of Cdn$376,104 the company just announced on June 15th, 2020. The products are being shipped in increments with the first shipment having been completed in May, 2020 and the final shipment expected to occur in early July, 2020.

"We are very excited to receive purchase orders of this size which show the market that our brands in Oklahoma extend far beyond entry level; but rather are becoming one of the market leaders. It also adds significantly to our overall Q3 revenue numbers announced on June 15th, 2020, and does not include June revenue numbers from our additional WKND! Oklahoma products," says WKND! CEO Chris Backus. "It demonstrates that our brands continue wholesale growth in both new order and reorder categories which illustrates growth authenticity in the longer term. We expect to develop long term relationships with these customers by providing them with high quality products."

The Company cautions that figures for revenue, expenses and margin generated from the sale of WKND! Cannabis and WKND! Wellness products have not been audited, and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited. These figures were translated from US dollars into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada average exchange rate of 1.3926 for Q3 to date and 1.3449 for Q2.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life's highs - any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

