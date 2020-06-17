Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (FSE: 5B1) (the "Company" or "Bond") is pleased to announce its first drill program on the Mary K Mine project, near Elk City, Idaho.

The program will consist of 14 holes for a total of 5,470 ft (1667 metres) and is primarily designed to validate historical gold grades and test the continuity of the Mary K vein system.

Bond Resources will also test for additional parallel veins south of the Mary K workings. There are historical references to several parallel structures south of the mine, specifically the June Bug vein and a potentially mineralized aplite dyke. In addition, geologists have identified several areas of quartz vein float on the surface that warrant drill testing.

"We are excited to commence our drill campaign on the Mary K property," stated Joseph A. Carrabba, President & CEO of Bond Resources. "The historical Mary K mine was shut down in 1942 and never re-opened. Historical records indicate that only 2,000 tons of mineralized gold material was mined with an average reported grade of 0.65 ounces per ton. We believe there is still significant gold potential on the property and this first drill program will test some key targets."

One of the most compelling targets was described by a previous owner and mining engineer, Richard Kleesattle. The last workings driven by Kleesattel in 1942 were to about 23 ft (7 meters) below the #4 level, near what he called "the apex of a very rich ore shoot". He recorded assays ranging from 11 to 59 ounces per ton from this development. These workings were developed but never mined.**

**While the company believes the historical sampling data referred to is reliable, readers are cautioned that a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Phase 1: Testing the Mary K Vein (Link to drill plan map here)

Drill pads #1 and #2 will be located on the hanging wall side of the Mary K vein, on the northeast side of the main historical workings. Five holes will be drilled in a vertical fan pattern towards the south. These holes will test the reported high-grade "Apex" target area below level 5 of the mine and then test the up-dip continuity and grade of the vein closer to the surface. These holes will also look to intersect a mineralized aplite dyke that was described by Mr. Kleesattle in this area.

Phase 2: Testing for Parallel Vein Structures

Three more drills pads will be constructed south of the Mary K Vein near where quartz-vein float has been identified on surface. Two holes will be drilled from each pad in a scissor pattern, one aiming north and one south, with the goal of identify additional mineralized veins and their orientation.

Historical records also indicate that Mr. Kleesattle had developed a drift on the second level of the Mary K vein to reach another parallel vein 250 ft to the south. This vein was dubbed the "June Bug Vein." A sixth drill pad will be positioned on the footwall side of the Mary K vein about 350 ft west of Drill Pads #1 and #2. Three drill holes will be collared on this pad. One will be drilled north to test the western portion of the Mary K vein and the other two will be drilled to the south to test the western extent of the June Bug Vein.

Additional Work to be Completed

In late June, Bond Resources has arranged for a LIDAR (Laser Imaging, Detection, and Ranging) survey to be performed over the Mary K property. This will set control points throughout the property for future survey use, but more importantly since LIDAR uses ultraviolet, visible and near infrared light to image objects the survey should be able to help identify historic surface workings and previously unrecognized geologic structures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geo., an independent consultant to Bond Resources Inc. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bond Resources:Bond Resources is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

