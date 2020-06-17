Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Epigenomics AG (Xetra: ECX.DE) (FSE: ECX) (OTC: EPGNF). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com. A summary follows:

Encode Ideas, L.P., a healthcare focused research firm, announced today it is initiating coverage on Epigenomics AG as a High Conviction Investment Idea. Epigenomics has the first and only FDA-approved blood-based test, Epi proColon, for the detection of colorectal cancer. The company is expecting a reimbursement decision for Epi proColon from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) by August 28th. This CMS decision is a critical milestone for Epigenomics, and an event worthy of investors attention.

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist.

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 43, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, LP has been retained by Epigenomics AG to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas LP's ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

