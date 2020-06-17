WaykiChain Foundation: WaykiChain WGRT Launched IEO on OKEx on June 17

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / WaykiChain officially announces its governance coin WGRT's IEO listing on OKEx on June 17th, which will deploy and boost the global market.

WaykiChain is committed to build a global decentralized financial ecosystem to empower the users all around world from various social status and classes with transparent, safe, risks preventing decentralized financial management since 2017. WaykiChain DeFi lending platform has already achieved 38 M asset collateral. With the cutting-edge technology and professional leading team, WaykiChain aims to provide the DeFi solutions to outbreak the privileged investment circle allowing broader liquidity of the industry ins and outs.

WGRT, standing for 'WaykiChain - Governance - Right - Treasure', is the governance and equity token of WaykiChain's decentralized collateral lending platform. The platform can provide decentralized collateral lending services to users worldwide. The stable fee and penalty fee received by the system will be used to recycle WGRT on the market and destroy. WGRT holders will enjoy the benefit of the eco-system and at the same time, be responsible for governing the system through adjusting parameters like interest and penalty rate.

In the operating process of the stablecoin system, the interest generated by collateralizing WICC and penalty generated when the bad CDP is liquidated will be converted into WGRT and then automatically destroyed by the system. As a result, WGRT has a diminishing supply. This will ensure the coin's continued appreciation in value, which translates to unending profits for the holders. Also, The total supply of WGRT is 21 billion and the circulating supply remains lower than 10% this year. As all the token distribution and lockup duration clearly stated in the WGRT whitepaper, one of the characteristics of the governance coin is that it is a highly controlled token, which in turns make it a deflationary token.

The listing of WGRT further proved that the advance of WaykiChain's cutting-edge technology, innovative product, and world's leading team. Getting listed on another premier exchange, not only can enhance WaykiChain's visibility and credibility to its global community, but also giving token holders the opportunity to realize the value of their investment.

