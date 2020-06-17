WIMI Virtual IP+ Holographic Live Hosts Provide Interactive Solutions for Live Broadcasting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / One of representatives of leading domestic holographic enterprise, WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development and holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, holographic AI in face of the development of the technology such as holographic AR multiple links, have one-stop service ability. Holographic projection technology is definitely on the list.

The advantages of WIMI's AR+ live broadcasting are obvious. It can simulate any scene and reflect the application of the product in different real environments. Can show more complex products, so that the audience more intuitive understanding of the internal structure of the product and product details; Break through the personnel limit, and at the same time, it can target the crowd for live broadcast and precise delivery, so as to have a wider publicity effect; More interactive online, guests and fans can interact during the live broadcast, and their questions will be screened and answered in real time. Real-time effect synthesis, complete set of video can be obtained after the live broadcast, no need for post-editing, and it can be used for publicity and distribution in the first time.

Relying on its mature visual design team, WIMI has dug deep into AR live broadcast technology and launched AR live broadcast business formally to enrich its business structure, provide customers with more services and solve customer problems, covering multiple industries and fields.

WIMI live AR + system, is simply by AR holographic technology, let the audience can watch the holographic characters or open hole scene real reduction, in reality, the user experience can be described with amazing WIMI mode, the combination of the holographic technology and entertainment viewer can become a character in the movie/stage, involved in the film/stage pre-made environment and plot, let the viewer, as it were, feel oneself is a member of a movie/stage viewer is the main character in the movie or a part of it, and continue to interact with content to produce films/stage.

With the rapid development of short video live broadcasting in China in recent years, it is difficult to achieve the effect of popularization and publicity by presenting a single and boring speech. The public's appreciation and taste requirements are increasing, and the influence of digital informatization is expanding. The appearance of holographic AR+ live broadcasting undoubtedly brings new blood to the live broadcasting market. With its strong interactivity, live broadcast system has become a veritable "tool man", gradually permeating all walks of life and becoming an indispensable part of people's life.

5G will significantly improve the quality of live broadcast sound and picture. The high speed of 5G can meet the needs of 4K and even 8K ULTRA HD video streaming. After 5G is commercialized, the picture sharpness of live video broadcast will surely be improved rapidly. On the basis of meeting the basic requirement of fluency, the audio-visual experience of users will be further improved. The application of AR to live broadcasting will enable the audience to get the feeling of face-to-face contact with anchors and close contact with their environment. This will significantly improve the live streaming user experience. 5G will accelerate the popularization of AR, making the use of AR more convenient and cheaper. With the combination of AR and live streaming, users of live streaming will get brand-new sensory enjoyment and interactive experience.

Compared with its domestic peers, WIMI has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. According to Frost&Sullivan, WIMI has built a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. WIMI is the leader in the holographic AR industry in China in terms of 2018 revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents and software Copyrights. For the full year of 2018, WIMI owned about 4,654 AR holographic content, 106 software Copyrights and 219 technology patents. WIMI is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users.

