With power ranging from 2-6 kW in the seven-device series, the Sun2000-2-6KTL-L1 string inverters offer efficiencies of 98.2-98.4%. The 12kg products measure 365x365x156mm and feature two maximum power point tracking channels.Chinese industrial conglomerate and string inverter maker Huawei used a virtual show to launch its Sun2000-2-6KTL-L1 residential single-phase inverter series. The new products feature artificial intelligence, enabling them to "continue self-learning from the database of millions of arcs' features," stated the manufacturer. Huawei said the seven products each measure 365x365x156mm, ...

