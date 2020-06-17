Recip-E improves performance for electronic healthcare system with Proximus and Percona

Electronic prescription service moves to PostgreSQL for highly available database infrastructure and better performance

RALEIGH, N.C., June 17, 2020, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that it is working with Proximus, a leading IT service provider based in Belgium, to support the country's electronic prescription and healthcare service, Recip-e. Percona now provides continuous support to the organisation as part of a new database implementation based on PostgreSQL, designed by Proximus.



Recip-e provides electronic prescriptions to the population of Belgium, making it easier to manage prescribing pharmaceutical products for doctors, dentists and midwives across the country. Originally set up by the federal government to improve healthcare management, Recip-e securely manages records of treatments prescribed to patients and ensures pharmacies can provide medicines to patients.

As part of the digital transformation of the country's healthcare system, Recip-e aims to continuously update and upgrade its applications to take advantage of new technologies. Proximus was brought in to help with the organisation's continued development, which included considering upcoming database technologies and approaches.

"The needs of our clients - the healthcare professionals that prescribe and deliver treatments for patients and the software providers that provide the healthcare professionals with software to prescribe and deliver through Recip-e - are changing, and we have to innovate in order to meet those requirements. Working with Proximus, we implemented a new database deployment across multiple data centres and we chose Percona to support that deployment. The swift and precise support from the Percona team enabled us to optimise our deployment, remove problems, and improve system performance and availability," explained Katrien Thorré, Director at Recip-e.

Pierre-Yves Herzl, Account Manager at Proximus added, "Getting the right database infrastructure in place was essential for this project. At Proximus, we work with the best companies in their field, to help support our clients achieve their goals. Percona's approach and experience was essential to deliver the digital transformation initiative that Recip-e required."

Recip-e now has a fully available database implementation based on PostgreSQL that runs in clusters across two of Proximus' data centre locations. This provides improved application performance, and delivers higher availability, protecting the business from potential downtime.

Martin James, Vice President EMEA at Percona, commented, "Open source databases are at the heart of critical applications. Ensuring these applications run effectively requires deep insight to meet requirements on availability, security and performance. Percona works with partners and customers to understand their needs, implement the correct open source database, and deliver the right technology and support for their business."

