Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: Breaking News! Wichtiges Update…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Berlin
17.06.20
12:43 Uhr
3,680 Euro
+0,390
+11,85 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2020 | 13:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Suominen introduces novel material FIBRELLA Shield for face mask applications

Suominen Corporation's press release on June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen has developed a nonwoven material for the manufacturing of face mask applications. The new nonwoven has passed European Standard EN 14683:2019 Type II requirements in terms of filtration efficiency and pressure drop.

"Our FIBRELLA Shield nonwoven has excellent filtration efficiency and pressure drop values meaning that the material provides protection while being comfortable and easy to breathe through. Measured with an applied method by VTT* results indicate that FIBRELLA Shield nonwoven's filtration efficiency is higher than 99% reaching type II requirements but of course the material can also be used for lighter model Type I masks or uncertified masks," says Category Manager Johanna Sirén.

"FIBRELLA Shield has received positive feedback from several user panel tests about its textile-like softness and being odorless. The panel results show also that FIBRELLA Shield is comfortable to use even for several hours and it doesn't build up moisture during use," Johanna Sirén continues.

The standard EN14683:2019 for medical masks is for end products and the converter has to repeat the tests to confirm the standard compliancy for the end product. The end product needs to comply also with the regional regulations, if any.

Developed in cooperation with VTT, this new material is the latest addition to the FIBRELLA family. FIBRELLA Shield is already in production at Suominen's Nakkila plant. Currently the plant is capable of producing material for approximately 15 million masks per month.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact
Johanna Sirén, Category Manager, tel. +358 50 520 5360, johanna.siren@suominencorp.com

Customer inquiries
Aleksandra Rakoczy-Frankowska, aleksandra.rakoczy-frankowska@suominencorp.com

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

*VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland report VTT-CR-00403-20 (in Finnish)

Attachment

  • *VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland report VTT-CR-00403-20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7433a860-76c8-4aad-87c1-87fe61add75a)
SUOMINEN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.