Growing Preference for Organic, Healthful Products to Propel Organic Wine Market Forward From 2020 to 2030: TMR

Red wine segment in the product type category and cans segment in the packaging category to be major contributors to growth in the market

Various health benefits of wine, such as presence of resveratrol, to add to growth in the organic wine market forward

Europe to be a prominent regional market

ALBANY, New York, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for organic wine is on an upward growth curve as its health benefits catch-up with a vast majority of people. In areas such as bakery and confectionary, and nutraceuticals, it is gaining popularity owing to these benefits. There are many other factors of growth driving the organic wine market forward.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The market would grow at a stellar rate of about 10.8% from 2020 to 2030, reaching valuation of USD 30 billion (approx.) by the end of this period. This would be a steep rise from market worth of about USD 11 billion noted in the year 2020."

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34391

Key Findings of Global Organic Wine Market Study:

Red wine contributes massively to growth in the global organic wine market in terms of value

B2B distribution segment holds a major share of the market and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period

The cans segment in the packaging category will hold a notable share in the market owing to growing consumer preference for lightweight products

Europe to be a key regional market over the forecast period

For a detailed analysis of global organic wine market by packaging, product type, and distribution channel, visit https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/organic-wine-market.htm

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Organic Wine Market:

Of the list of trends and drivers that are responsible for driving the global organic wine market on a high trajectory, the prominent ones, as identified by Transparency Market Research, are:

Boxed wine is witnessing significant uptake, driving up demand for innovative and appealing packaging; players would do well to tap into the trend in good time

Eco-friendly trend is catching on with the industry as consumers demand green products to reduce negative impact on environment; this is market's major growth propeller

Health benefits of organic wine are generating notable demand in the market; presence of resveratrol is a prominent factor

Demand for low and no alcohol wine is also set to pave way for growth in the market - an outcome of growing health awareness

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/34391

Regional Analysis of Growth in Global Organic Wine Market:

A prominent share of the global organic wine market will be held by the European region over the forecast period

Factors driving the region on an upward growth curve include increasing demand for organic wine and growth in consumer awareness regarding various health benefits

New opportunities emerging in the developing regions of the world would be noted over the forecast period

Analyze global organic wine market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Competitive Landscape of Global Organic Wine Market:

Transparency Market Research has profiled prominent market players in a comprehensive manner. These include Avondale, Elgin Ridge Wines, Kendall-Jackon Winery, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, Grgich Hills Estate, Xinjiang Tiansai WineryCo., Ltds, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Societa Agricola Querciabella SpA, Frey Wine, and La Cantina Pizzolato, among others.

Some of the ways that companies in this market try to gain a larger market share include deploying a range of organic and inorganic strategies, and launching new and better products. It is significant to note here that product innovation is crucial in the market to be in step with evolving consumer demand.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Global Organic Wine Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=34391<ype=S

Organic Wine Market Segmentation

Organic Wine Market by Product Type

Red Organic Wine

White Organic Wine

Organic Wine Market by Packaging

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Cans

Others

Organic Wine Market by Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Store-based Retailing



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Convenience Stores





Specialty Stores





Discount Stores





Grocery Stores





Convenience Stores



HoReCa



Online Retailing

Organic Wine Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of LATAM

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

India



China



ASEAN



South Korea

Japan

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food and Beverages Industry,

Wine Fining Agent Market - Wine fining agent market is currently experiencing a growth in demand due to need of high quality and finished wine varieties around the globe. One of the major factor driving the growth of the market is due to need of smoothening the wine at a young age.

Red and White Wine Concentrate Market - Awareness of consumption of organic products is increasing in health conscious consumers which may increase the demand for organic red and white wine concentrate market. Consumption wine-based products is a new trend in youths which is driving market globally.

Passionfruit Seed Oil Market - Revenue generated from the global cupuaçu butter market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 34 Mn in 2020, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of ~6.3%, to reach US$ 62 Mn by 2030. Cupuaçu butter is one of the key ingredients that is widely used in cosmetics and personal care industries.

Cocoa Fiber Market - Revenue generated from the global cocoa fiber market was valued at ~US$ 345 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach ~US$ 747 Mn by 2030. Several manufacturers have started using cocoa fiber as a key ingredient in their cosmetics, personal care, and health products (Nutraceutical). Driven by this factor, the demand for cocoa fiber will increase in the coming years.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg