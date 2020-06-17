Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced today that BR1GHT has been named as its implementation partner for the TeamMate global expert solutions in the Netherlands and the Nordics. The agreement enables BR1GHT to provide implementation services, project management, and product expertise to TeamMate customers in these countries.

"We are pleased to announce that we are expanding our relationship and have chosen BR1GHT to be our implementation partner for TeamMate expert audit solutions in these countries," said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting TeamMate. "We are delighted to be working with BR1GHT as they will bring a deep knowledge of the Dutch and Nordic markets. Their presence and reputation complement TeamMate's extensive position throughout Europe."

TeamMate global expert solutions help internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world manage audit compliance risks and business issues through targeted, configurable, and efficient software technologies. These expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics. Together, this ecosystem provides organizations with the combined assurance they need to manage all aspects of risk identification and assessment, electronic working paper creation and management, controls framework management, and data analysis.

"It is our ambition to help our clients in the Netherlands and the Nordic region to become world class organizations when it comes to Risk, Audit Compliance. This can only be realized with leading software from a world-class organization with excellent reputation like Wolters Kluwer," said Ronald Teuthof, Managing Director of BR1GHT. "We are very proud to be working together with Wolters Kluwer to implement their proven global expert solution to helps clients add value and build a modern digital control practice."

About BR1GHT

BR1GHT is founded early 2019 as a spin-off from PwC. Our people all have a track record of years of software implementation and consulting. It is our purpose to help our clients to use the right technology to build their future on and to enhance protect their business value. We are proud of our solid client base in 12 countries and now fully focus on new digital solutions in the areas of risk compliance, business technology and finance.

By combining right sized, highly skilled core teams with an extensive network of technology vendors, partners and communities of specialists we bring our clients the best of all worlds. This creates a capability to stay on top of the fast changing technology environment where our teams still can offer a personal touch to the relationship with our clients. Our services include technology, expertise, business consulting, content, and people change and we combine them into practical solutions for our clients. We are well known for our vision on digital, the use of proven software, a result driven implementation approach and our capabilities to help our clients continuous improve. For more information, please visit www.Br1ght.eu, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

