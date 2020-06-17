Commvault Strengthens EMEA Leadership Team with New Strategic Appointment

New Area Vice President for UK, Ireland & Nordics, Jonathan Bowl, joins Commvault's EMEA team to drive continued success across the region

READING, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognised global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Bowl as AVP & General Manager, UK, Ireland & Nordics. Effective immediately, Bowl will oversee the company's drive for growth in the regions, delivering industry-leading data protection and management solutions for customers.

"Commvault is passionate about developing and delivering excellent products for its customers, and I'm looking forward to bringing about solutions that positively impact our customers' and partners' ability to maintain and grow their businesses - especially in these challenging global times," says Bowl. "I am joining the company during an unprecedented international economic shift, and my immediate priority is to ensure that all employees, partners and customers are being supported and given the assistance that they require. Looking to the future, I want to build strategies that will enable us to grow in this region, and maximise our opportunities here to deliver the products that our customers value the most."

Bowl brings 20 years of experience in the technology industry as a business and sales leader responsible for establishing high performing sales teams specialising in cloud, IoT, big data, analytics, and emerging technologies such AI and machine learning. He joins Commvault from his previous role as Vice President and General Manager, Big Data Analytics & IoT at Hitachi Vantara, where he worked for nearly four years. During his career, Bowl has gained a wealth of experience developing successful growth strategies that utilise the power of big data analytics to continuously modernise the business.

"Jonathan's experience prior to joining Commvault gives him incredibly valuable knowledge and expertise," said Marco Fanizzi, VP Sales EMEA, Commvault. "All of the regions under Jonathan's remit represent huge opportunities to expand our market share, and we're excited to have Jonathan on board to drive growth and those of our partners. I am confident Jonathan's commitment to collaboration, and an enthusiasm to look for new ways to solve our customers' new challenges will be a key factor in driving our EMEA business growth going forward."

