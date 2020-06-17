ClickStream Corporation: Mykel Hawke, US Army Special Forces Combat Veteran, Survival Expert, Author and TV Personality Joins the Clickstream Team to Host a Survival Trivia Program on the Soon to be Released WinQuik Gaming Platform

The Retired Green Beret And Host Of Four Network Television Survival Programs Will Begin Production On A Weekly Contest For Company's Synchronized Mobile And Digital Gaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that Mykel Hawke has joined the company to host a weekly "Survival" focused trivia show on the soon to be launched WinQuik mobile technology gaming platform.

Mykel Hawke's service to America spans a twenty-five-year career in the US Army Special Forces; also know as the Green Berets. After his service Hawke authored nine books, twelve articles for magazines and hosted six network television series including: Lost Survivors (Travel Channel), Elite Tactical Unit (Outdoor Channel), Man, Woman Wild (Discovery Channel), One Man Army (Discovery Chanel), Out Of The Wild - Alaska (Discovery Channel) and Castaways Exposed (BBC). He also appeared in several UK based TV programs and additional US credits include Top Chef, Tactical To Practical, Good Morning America, Bizarre Foods, The Negotiator and the CBA pilot The Operatives.

Mykel's survival and combat training and experience has led to the development of fifty survival-based products.

Amber Theoharis, Vice President of Original Programming, for Clickstream's WinQuik platform states, "Mykel's service to our nation coupled with his real world and television experience will enable us to create a unique trivia gaming program that will not only be entertaining, it will be educational."

Clickstream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to deliver programming for the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition to win cash and prizes.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development of a free to play Mobile App that caters to the casual user that will spend a few seconds to interact with a gaming platform in order to win real money. Initially, ClickStream's games will be quick to play trivia games that allow users to get involved in around 20 seconds and then receive results from push notifications. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and live game shows with Hosts 2 to 4 times per month. ClickStream intends to initially monetize the App with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

