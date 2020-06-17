EXCHANGE NOTICE, 17 JUNE 2020 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: UNITED BANKERS OYJ ON 18 JUNE 2020 The A-shares of United Bankers Oyj will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 18, 2020. The A-shares of United Bankers Oyj will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on June 17, 2020. Basic information on United Bankers Oyj as of June 18, 2020: Trading code: UNIAV Issuer code: UNIAV ISIN-code: FI4000081427 LEI code: 743700J2WO3J6XGFPG77 Orderbook id: 103563 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 10 441 909 Listing date on the Official List: 18 June 2020 Industry: 8000 Financials ICB Supersector: 8700 Financial Services Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Patrick Anderson Address: Aleksanterinkatu 21 A FI-00100 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: 09 2538 0320 Internet: www.unitedbankers.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260