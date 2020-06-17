Video Analytics Software and Services Market Size to Reach USD 20.80 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video analytics technology was created to help review the growing hours of surveillance video by automatically tracking video frames of individuals, cars, and items, and analyze historical data to mine insights.

The video analytics software and services market size was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.80 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report focuses on growth, limitations, and trends in the video analytics market. The study offers a detailed Porter's five forces analysis to understand the effect of various variables, such as supplier negotiating ability, competitive competition, newcomers' risks, alternative challenges, and buyers' negotiating power on the global market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

Video surveillance needs are increasing, and the demand for video analytics is growing in many industries, including government, public, BFSI, retail, airports, and manufacturing. This increasing need is facilitating the market growth.

Other major factors which drive the growth of the video analysis market size during the forecast period are, the inefficiency of surveillance professionals to manually monitor and recognize suspicious events from numerous video data, and the increasing need to obtain actionable views from a large amount of video data generated from several video sources.

Growing concerns about the protection and safety of the public further fuels the growth of the video analytics market size. Facial recognition and automatic number plate recognition are application-specific uses of video surveillance in which video analytics technology is used to analyze persons and vehicles, respectively. In addition, intelligent video analytics are proven to reduce crime rates through timely warnings on suspicious or unusual activities, and this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the video analytics market size.

An increase in demand for IP-based security cameras is predicted to increase the video analytics market size during the forecast period. The growth of IP-based security is driven by an increase in IP infrastructure, increased telephone density, and demand for remote access.

The rise in the construction of smart cities is expected to increase the demand for video surveillance and connected devices.

VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In 2019, the retail sector dominated the overall market share of video analysis and will show substantial growth over the forecast period. The sector's growth is largely due to the need to track customer behavior, buying preferences, the selection pattern, and the amount of time consumed in those segments.

North America remains the largest provider of video analysis software in the world. The United States and Canada are the major contributors to this region. The USA is a dominant market, and companies in the country invest a substantial proportion of its annual revenues in the use of city-wide surveillance cameras.

The Asia Pacific became the second-largest market, and this can be attributed to countries like India, China, and Indonesia's fast economic growth. To guarantee their citizens' safety, these economies invested in intelligent security surveillance systems. The growing implementation of industrial solutions is expected to drive the market, especially in China, Japan, and India, combined with the rising use of cloud-based technologies.

TOP VIDEO ANALYTICS COMPANIES

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intellivision

PureTech Systems, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc.

Quognify

Others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component Type

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Retail

Queue Management



Staff Management



Store and Inventory Management



Aisle management



Product Placement Analysis



Customer Shopping and Buying Behavior Analysis



Intrusion detection



Others

Healthcare

Patient Monitoring



Staff Management



Emergency procedure management



Remote Monitoring



Security and Safety Management



Facility management



Access Control Management



Others

BFSI

Customer Management



Security and Safety Management



Queue Monitoring



Customer Behavior Analysis



Staff Management



Sales and Marketing Management



Access Control Management



Intrusion detection



Others

Transportation & Logistics

Traffic management



Security and Safety Management



Time management



Driver and Passenger Behavior Analysis



Crowd management



Parking Management



Vehicle/Number Plate recognition



Object recognition and tracking



Intrusion detection



Speeding Detection



Others

Government

Intrusion Detection



People/Face detection/recognition and tracking



Security and Safety Management



Incident Detection



Resource Management



Crowd Management



Object recognition and tracking



Others

Manufacturing

Intrusion detection



Security and Safety Management



Site Management



Remote Monitoring



Access Control Management



Post-incident investigation



Streamlining Operations



Inbound/Outbound Management



Others

Mining

Perimeter Security



Remote monitoring



Access Control Management



Object recognition and tracking



Employee Safety Management



Process Control Monitoring



Others

Others

