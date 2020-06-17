Whatever It Takes - Private: Flashtalking Expands API Partnership Program into Video and OTT Ecosystem, Taps Industry Pioneer and Product Innovator Brian Pozesky to Lead Effort Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad management, data-driven creative, and unified insights, today announced that as the company expands its API partnership program into the Video and OTT/CTV ecosystem, they have hired Brian Pozesky as Vice President, Video Partnerships and Strategy, to lead the effort from within the Flashtalking Strategy division. Pozesky will drive the rapid expansion of the program, focused primarily on establishing partner integrations with top video platforms and technology providers. This strategic expansion effectively brings Flashtalking's FTrack identity platform and dynamic creative capabilities to the company's growing roster of global advertisers and their agencies advertising on Video and OTT/CTV.

"Our partner API program has been hugely successful since we launched in 2019," said CEO, John Nardone. "It has continued to expand in all categories, but the demand to move even faster in the rapidly evolving Video and OTT/CTV ecosystem is especially great. We are excited to add an executive with Brian's impressive track record and knowledge to lead the effort."

Pozesky's career has been defined by his work driving media product innovation for omnichannel retailers, in part by building and leading high-performance media, analytics, data science, business intelligence, and product teams to do so, for growth marketers and clients in all global markets and across numerous verticals. Prior to Flashtalking, Pozesky was General Manager at Conversant and Chief Product Officer at dynamic video specialty firm, Eyeview Digital.

"Flashtalking has already disrupted the industry with its unique combination of independent ad serving, personalization, identity and analytics and done so at such impressive scale," said Pozesky. "I saw a unique opportunity to apply those assets to create new video solutions for advertisers and have been thrilled to team with Flashtalking to help bring this to advertisers around the world. Flashtalking's media-independent platform is uniquely positioned to integrate across the fragmented video landscape to make it easier for clients and agencies to execute programs, integrate data and measure results across these channels that are becoming a great part of the new marketing mix."

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. We help sophisticated marketers use data to personalize advertising, analyze its effectiveness and optimize performance across channels and formats. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and unbiased, actionable insights, powered by proprietary cookieless tracking, data unification and algorithmic attribution. Born in the UK, established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

