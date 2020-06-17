Orbex Crowned Best Forex Broker 2020

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International financial services provider Orbex has been awarded "Best Forex Broker 2020."

The broker was presented with the award by the prestigious Global Banking & Finance Review Magazine, taking home the trophy for both the European and MENA regions.

The award comes as part of the magazine's ongoing mission to recognize the industry's finest and provide participants of the financial sector with up-to-date industry news, information and insights.

"To receive this award from such a renowned institution within the financial community, widely respected for its objective and insightful reporting, is an honor we greatly appreciate. It not only validates our efforts as a broker, but synchronizes perfectly with our main mission, which is to educate and serve our traders responsibly," said Managing Director, Mohammed Yaghi.

This is the second consecutive "Best Forex Broker" award Orbex has received in the last 2 years, taking home the same title at the Global Business Outlook financial award ceremony in 2019.

The achievements have been rolling in as the company has undergone a significant revamp of its services, offering highly competitive trading conditions including spreads as low as zero.

The broker also recently obtained a new license from FSC Mauritius, significantly increasing the available leverage for clients whose locations allow for them to trade with the Mauritius-regulated entity.

"2020 has been a tough year for humanity, and it's no secret that the financial markets have endured great hardships as a result. Our top priority this year has been to support our clients during this time of uncertainty and volatility. To receive this honor is proof that through thick and thin, we will rise above and grow together as a community," Yaghi added.

This award has been added to the impressive list of titles Orbex has obtained over the years, including "Best Trading Education Provider", "Best Analysis Provider" and "Best FX Forecast & Strategy Provider", in keeping with the company's philosophy of promoting an informed and responsible approach to the forex markets.

About Orbex

Orbex Limited is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

Orbex Global Limited is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius and headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius.

The companies offer multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.