Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") reports on the following matters:

2020 AGM

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 15, 2020, shareholders re-elected N. Eric Fier, Drew Anwyll, Haytham H. Hodaly, Graham C. Thody and Ioannis Tsitos as directors of the Company, re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and approved the renewal of the Company's "rolling 10%" stock option plan.

Resignation of CFO

Goldsource announces that Nicholas Campbell has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company to pursue other interests. The Company would like to thank Mr. Campbell for his services and wishes him the best in his future endeavors. N. Eric Fier, the Company's Chair and COO, has assumed the position of interim Vice-President, Finance pending the appointment of a new CFO.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on expanding gold resources and delivering subsequent studies for decision-making on a large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos

President

Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.

Contact: Yannis Tsitos, President

Fred Cooper, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760

Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313

Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)

Email: info@goldsourcemines.com

Website: www.goldsourcemines.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

