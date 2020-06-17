Golden Euro Casino is inviting players to Hawaii where they can join a Luau celebration like no other in the latest game launch from Realtime Gaming, Wild Hog Luau.

Party the night away in paradise with some of the craziest hogs around and with 15 independent reels spinning individually giving players the chance to win up to 50 Free Games.

Free Games are triggered when five or more Totem Scatter symbols land on the reels with the following Free Games awarded:

5-7 Scatters 8 Free Games

8-9 Scatters 10 Free Games

10 Scatters 25 Free Games

11-15 Scatters 50 Free Games

While players move and shake during the Free Games, if a Lucky Streak Re-Spin occurs then a Random Multiplier from x2 to x10 will be awarded at the end of the Lucky Streak.

The chosen Multiplier then multiplies all paytable prizes that appear on the game grid. Free Games can also be retriggered if additional Scatter symbols land.

In the base game, the Lucky Streak Re-spin feature can be triggered by any winning payline appearing on the gaming grid.

During the Lucky Re-spin feature, the reels containing the symbols that are part of the winning payline are held and the remaining reels re-spin.

The feature continues as long as the re-spin results in any new or increased wins. The paylines won are paid at the end of the feature.

Wild Hog Luau will launch at Golden Euro Casino on 24 June and to mark the occasion, players can take advantage of a generous bonus offer of:

100% up to €300 plus 30 spins on Wild Hog Luau

To unlock the bonus, players will need to enter the bonus code WILDHOG and there is a minimum deposit requirement of €20.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "Wild Hog Luau is a bold and bright online slot that captures the fun and excitement of a Hawaiian Luau party while giving players the chance to unwrap big wins thanks to the Re-Spin and Free Games features.

"I have had the chance to play the game ahead of its official launch and it really does get you in the mood to party."

