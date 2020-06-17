Phantom Fireworks Anticipates Sharp Increase in First-time, At-Home Personal Fireworks Users This Fourth of July

Phantom Fireworks, the country's top consumer fireworks retailer, is providing safety tips ahead of Fourth of July holiday to help users avoid injuries and urges shoppers to shop early to avoid crowds

With many public fireworks displays postponed, and ongoing social distancing measures in place, Phantom Fireworks expects a significant increase in first-time personal fireworks users as families celebrate closer to home.

At-home fireworks use can provide a safe, fun alternative during this unique summer experience amid a pandemic by following simple, outlined guidelines that include smart firework safety measures.

Phantom Fireworks is a longtime industry leader in fireworks safety standards.

In order to ensure a safe shopping experience, Phantom is encouraging customers to make their purchases early, in order to minimize last-minute shopping crowds.

With public firework displays postponed or canceled and social distancing measures still in place in communities across the country, at-home firework use will be more prevalent - increasing the need to promote safe firework standards. Phantom Fireworks has a longstanding history of supporting industry safety measures. (www.fireworks.com/education-and-safety)

Among key safety measures recommended (www.youtube.com/watch?v=sshgnRGdxBY&feature=youtu.be), Phantom Fireworks urges users to:

Fireworks, including sparklers, should be handled by sober adults, never children.

Set up and stabilize fireworks on hard, flat surfaces.

Have water readily available (a connected hose is best, a fire extinguisher or bucket of water.)

Consider weather conditions and do not shoot fireworks during high winds.

Wear safety gear (glasses and gloves) and use a flashlight when lighting fireworks at night.

Keep pets inside during fireworks use (the noise can frighten animals).

See Phantom's complete list of safety tips at https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/safety-tips.

"Safety is our top priority at Phantom Fireworks - particularly this year when retail indicators show that at-home fireworks use will sharply increase amid the global pandemic crowd restrictions and cancellation of public shows," said Bill Weimer, Vice President of Phantom Fireworks. "Fireworks and safety can go hand-in-hand, and we encourage all at-home users to take the time to understand how to properly use our products."

Phantom Fireworks is a founding member of the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL). Founded in 1994, the AFSL is an independent, non-profit with the primary goal to improve the quality and safety of the fireworks industry in the U.S. All consumer fireworks imported by Phantom Fireworks go through the AFSL testing process before being sold to consumers.

Because of the pandemic and new shopping protocols, Phantom Fireworks is urging customers to shop early ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and emphasizes the importance of buying from a licensed fireworks dealer.

The company has also created a safer retail experience during COVID-19. All stores and showrooms will meet local and state guidelines based on area pandemic protocols, conduct increased store sanitization, and monitor guest access to promote social distancing.

Staff will be provided face coverings and will follow CDC, state, and local health department recommendations. Customers will have the choice to safely shop at a local showroom (https://fireworks.com/locations) or through its new online shopping experience with curbside pickup at select Phantom showrooms (www.phantomcurbside.com). Customers can also call a Pyro Specialist at 1-800-777-1699 and pick up in-store.

"Even though this Fourth of July will be very different in communities throughout the country, we are excited to help Americans celebrate this national holiday by ensuring that customers can enjoy our product safely - while shopping and using our products," said Weimer.

To follow Phantom Fireworks on social media, visit us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

For additional information on open stores and information on this year's shopping process, visit: www.fireworks.com

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks is the top consumer fireworks retailer in the country with retail stores in fifteen states and is also the major July 4th product supplier to several national retail chains in all states that permit the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state has different laws and guidelines that regulate both the industry as well as the new COVID-19 reopening regulations. Phantom has a comprehensive and easy-to-find list of state protocols listed on their website: https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/state-laws-and-regulations

