Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) - Effective Thursday, June 18th, pending the assignment of a permanent Market Maker, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be the temporary Market Maker responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below. The CSE is now accepting applications for a permanent Market Maker.
Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited
Dealer number: 036
Symbol: VERY
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
