Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) - Effective Thursday, June 18, 2020, Citadel Securities Canada ULC will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.
Market Maker: Citadel Securities Canada ULC
Dealer number: 005
Symbol: WEED
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
