M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Application for General Block Listing 17-Jun-2020 / 15:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 June 2020 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Application for General Block Listing M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing of 14,203,384 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market. The Shares may be issued from time to time for cash and in accordance with the Company's articles of association, provided that such issues are made at prices of not less than the prevailing net asset value per Share. Any Shares will be issued under the block listing to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares trade. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 18 June 2020. Any Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the Company. For further information please contact: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 020 7954 9529 Nicola Lambourne, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 0203 100 0000 Neil Morgan Chris Mills ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: STR - Application for General Block Listing TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 70451 EQS News ID: 1072655 End of Announcement EQS News Service

