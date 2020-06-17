Lexington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2020) - iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced that TPG Singapore has selected iBASIS to deliver instant, ultra-efficient, secure access to all Application-to-Person (A2P) services for new subscribers in Singapore.



Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/58053_dc80b2af666c086757d3c6d20f38.png

iBASIS' selection follows its audit of TPG's A2P routing and access services, which identified key obstacles to seamless delivery of key services and the requirement for a highly secure carrier-grade A2P offering, enabling subscribers to access capabilities such as iMessage activation with Apple, Facebook, and Google messaging. iBASIS resolved all technical issues identified in TPG's initial service trials, including difficulties accessing services such as mobile device activation, online merchant acknowledgment, and one-time password.

TPG has grown its customer base by entering the Singapore market in 2016 and offering free trial plans to customers. In March 2020, TPG Singapore launched its very first commercial plan - a 50GB for S$10 SIM-only mobile plan for users who prefer easy-to-understand plans with no hidden charges. iBASIS' A2P offering provides unmatched infrastructure and technical capabilities to deliver improved A2P termination quality so that TPG can ensure the highest level of services to subscribers.

"Our solution for TPG demonstrates the immediate and tangible benefits of our A2P capabilities for MNOs seeking to optimize and streamline services for their customers," states Bruno Coindre, VP Messaging Solutions, iBASIS. "We understand TPG's core promise of simplicity to its customers, including eliminating additional costs and anxieties associated with roaming fees. Our leading A2P infrastructure and expertise is empowering TPG to deliver the most attractive solution packages, features, and performance available in this market."

ABOUT TPG SINGAPORE

TPG is Singapore's fourth Mobile Network Operator deploying the most advanced 4G island-wide network with a highly resilient and secure cloud-native mobile core. After launching with market innovations such as free mobile service trials with unlimited data and free data roaming to neighbouring countries, TPG has to date signed up more than 400,000 trial and paid subscribers in Singapore. TPG is a subsidiary of the TPG Telecom group (ASX: TPM), Australia's second-largest fixed-line provider and leading market challenger with more than 2 million customers. For more information, please visit https://www.tpgmobile.sg/.

ABOUT iBASIS



iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator and Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations. iBASIS serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. After Tofane's acquisition of the Altice Europe N.V. international voice carrier business in France, Portugal and the Dominican Republic in 2018 and iBASIS in 2019, they continue to accelerate their consolidation strategy with its latest agreement to acquire NOS International Carrier Services in Portugal*, boosting its scale in voice, mobile, and SMS services worldwide.

*Pending regulatory approval

Media Contact

Celine Gregoire

+1 617 501 2788

cgregoire@iBASIS.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58053