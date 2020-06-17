Orange Business Services:

WHAT: Orange Business Servicesis launching a new webinar series to help enterprises navigate the business and technology challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Participants will include solution experts and industry leads from both Orange Silicon Valley and Orange Business Services, along with interviews with partnersAruba, Checkpoint, and Ciscoas well as advisory firm ISG. Together they will offer insights on creating resilient organizations for the next normal that lies ahead.

WHEN: The webinar series will run from June 23rd through August 26th. Episodes will examine the impact of the current pandemic across industries and technologies with perspectives on how digital innovation can elevate businesses. Remote work, healthcare, education, security, retail, supply chains, connectivity, and entertainment are some of the topics on the schedule.

WHY: The COVID-19 pandemic forced over a third of the global population into lockdown, causing the largest global recession in history. Companies are re-evaluating their business models as a low touch economy drives new ways to interact. These webinars offer a roadmap for succeeding in this new economy, exploring the tech innovation to reimagine business processes.

JUNE SCHEDULE: Below is a summary of the first three episodes in June. Check out the full schedule here.

Next Normal: Enterprise - June 23, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT 6:00 PM CET

Discussion Topics:

Who is responsible for digital transformation: CIO, CTO, COVID?

Which digital transformation initiatives are accelerating and which are sidelined?

How radical digital transformation is forcing a strategic re-evaluation of the role of technology in business

Flexible IT in a Time of AmbiguityJune 25, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT 7:00 PM CET

Discussion Topics:

Security and connectivity implications when moving from temporary to permanent remote work

Role of LAN in the new office

Building flexibility in current and future IT infrastructures

Next Normal: Commerce June 30, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT 6:00 PM CET

Discussion Topics:

Which consumer purchasing behaviors will become permanent habits

Which retail categories will survive and thrive

How companies can blend digital and physical to reinvent customer experience

How venture capitalist will approach retail investments

REGISTER: Register for webinars here.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.2 billion euros in 2019 and 266 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2019. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200617005557/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA:

Elizabeth Mayeri, Orange Business Services, elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com

Anthony Suarez, AxiCom, anthony.suarez@axicom.com