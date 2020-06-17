The Chinese government is planning to phase out FITs and subsidies for all kinds of PV installation by the end of this year, according to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association. The trade body, however, expects strong recovery for domestic solar demand over the next five years, beginning in the second half of 2020.The Chinese government is planning to eliminate all feed-in tariffs and subsidies for solar PV, even in the distributed generation segment, starting from 2021. The announcement was given by Ru Jialin, Senior Researcher at the Public Affairs Department, of China Photovoltaic Industry ...

