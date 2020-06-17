The latest version of the storage system from the German manufacturer can store up to 55 kWh. Sonnen ensures a lifespan of 10,000 charging cycles.From pv magazine Germany. Sonnen presented its new three-phase "Sonnenbatterie 10 performance" on Wednesday. The storage system has 8 kilowatts of charging and discharging power, the German manufacturer said. Its storage capacity can reach up to 55 kWh. The company also offers an emergency power box, called "Sonnen Protect 8000", which can make new storage systems grid-independent. Which means that, if the power supply fails for a long period of time, ...

