Albéric Chopelin, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, member of the Management Board of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), has announced his decision to step down as a member of the Management Board with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board would like to thank him for his positive contribution to the Group's Management Board since his arrival in April 2019.

As from 17 June 2020, the Group Management Board is composed of:

- Caroline Parot, Chairman of the Management Board

- Fabrizio Ruggiero, Managing Director, Business Unit Director

- Olivier Baldassari, Director of Countries and Operations

The scope of responsibility of Albéric Chopelin within the Management Board is taken over ad interim by Fabrizio Ruggiero.

The Management Board remains focused on implementing the plan to restart the Group's activities following the sanitary crisis linked to COVID-19, notably with the support of dedicated task forces.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs). Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

