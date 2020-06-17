Johns Manville (JM), a global building and specialty products manufacturer and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced today that Greg Clarke will become President of the company's Insulation Systems business, effective Sept. 1, 2020.

Clarke will succeed Bob Wamboldt, who will be JM's next President and CEO. Mary Rhinehart, the company's current Chairman, President and CEO, will retain the role of Chairman.

"Greg is a trusted business partner and a critical member of JM's leadership team," Rhinehart said. "He brings a broad base of JM knowledge and experience to this new role and we are confident our Insulation Systems business will continue to succeed under his leadership."

Clarke was named JM's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer when he rejoined the company in 2013. In this role, he led JM's finance organization, global procurement and logistics operations, and corporate development activities. He previously worked for Johns Manville from 1997 to 2002 and was Vice President and General Manager of the company's Building Insulation and Commercial Industrial Insulation divisions.

"Greg and I have worked well together over the last seven years, and I look forward to continuing this relationship as he transitions into his new role," Wamboldt said.

Before returning to Johns Manville, Clarke was Chief Financial Officer and a Director at AeroGrow International Inc., an early-stage consumer products company, and President and CEO at Ankmar, LLC, a building products company. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership and strategic planning roles at PepsiCo Inc. and The Coleman Company Inc.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to get back to our Insulation Systems business," Clarke said. "We have an outstanding team and a strong market presence with the most complete line of insulation solutions for commercial, residential, OEM and industrial applications. I know there is a compelling future ahead for the business and I look forward to helping to achieve that vision."

Clarke earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business. He serves on the AeroGrow Board of Directors and is a member of the Board of Alumni and Friends of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado. He and his family live in Denver.

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality building and specialty products. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates 46 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.

