Global Nanocomposites Market to Reach USD 13.64 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

- Increasing demand from packaging, automotive, construction sector as well as supportive government regulations is driving the demand for the market

- Market Size - USD 4.16 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.9%, Market Trends -High demand in packaging, automotive sectors

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Nanocomposites Market is projected to reach market revenue of USD 13.64 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for such materials from the modern packaging industry, automotive industry, and government regulations favoring the usage of such products is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Nanocomposites are solid materials that have multiple phases of nanoscale dimensions and are mainly of three types - ceramic, metal, or polymer matrix. They possess properties like flexibility, transparency, high thermal, and electrical conductivity. There is a huge demand for nanocomposites in the food packaging industry mainly because they provide resistance from gases, water, and other hydrocarbons. They are also easily recyclable, making it an appropriate material for usage in the packaging industry. They also provide high tensile strength and thus finds widespread usage in the manufacturing of automobile components. Rapid industrialization around the world has led to an increase in construction activities. The construction sector being one of the main consumers of nanocomposites, is largely contributing to the market's growth. Apart from these, they also find applicability in the electronics and semiconductor industry due to their high thermal and electrical conductivity. Government regulations supporting the usage of nanocomposites in food packaging are a major driver for the market, especially in Europe.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3221

The production cost of nanocomposites is quite high, and there is a need for an optimized production process. But there is a lack of technological advancements, which is crucial for the optimization of these processes. These factors are hindering the market's growth to a certain extent. Large manufacturers around the world are focusing on developing cost-effective solutions and are aiming to supply products at a lower price.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to disrupt the industry's growth to a certain extent. Major industry players are skeptical about the future of the market and are trying to redesign their strategies for sustaining in this challenging situation. They are trying to assist governments around the world by providing solutions for making PPE. The pandemic had affected the construction as well as the automobile industry badly and most of the large manufacturers have been forced to stop production as well as other operations. Thus the demand from those sectors has completely dipped. There is a shortage of manpower due to repeated lockdowns in several parts of the world. COVID-19 has affected the international trade, exports, and imports, and consequently, the demand in the industry has also largely reduced. The major companies operating in the market are trying to clear their stocks, and they are focusing on maintaining their cash balances. They are concentrating on the health and welfare of their workforce and are trying to provide them all sorts of assistance. The average disposable income of people is likely to decrease, and manufacturers are trying to come up with innovative solutions that can cater to the needs of customers at a much lesser cost.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nanocomposites-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nanoclay product holds a considerable market share because of its demand from the packaging and automotive sector.

The polymer matrix structure is used in multi-walled carbon nanotubes, which is witnessing high demand from end-user industries and thus augmenting the segment's growth.

The automobile sector is one of the major consumers of nanocomposites primarily due to the usage of nanocomposites in manufacturing of various automobile components.

European nanocomposites market is growing at a steady pace due to the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in this region.

There have been a number of new product launches in the market, amongst which Zyvex Nanotube Technology by Zyvex Technologies, RESOMET Composite Polymers by Evonik Industries AG require special mention.

In March 2017 , Evonik Industries AG, along with Forward Engineering established a joint venture named VESTARO GmbH in order to develop composite solutions for the production of fiber composite components for automobile industry.

, Evonik Industries AG, along with Forward Engineering established a joint venture named VESTARO GmbH in order to develop composite solutions for the production of fiber composite components for automobile industry. Key players in the market include Nanocor Inc., Zyvex Technologies, Du Pont De Nemours, Arkema Inc., Powdermet Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Unidym Inc., Nanocyl S.A., Inframat Corporation and Evonik Industries AG.

There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Evonik Industries AG acquiring the additive business of Air Products in 2017 and Arkema Inc acquiring Arrmaz in 2019.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3221

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nanocomposites Market on the basis of Product, Type, Application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Carbon Nanotubes

Nanoclay

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Graphene

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Ceramic-matrix

Metal-matrix

Polymer-matrix

Magnetic

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Aviation

Electronics & Electrical

Military

Construction

Biomedical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Nanomaterials category by Reports And Data

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ceramic-matrix-composites-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ceramic-matrix-composites-market Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/composite-materials-aluminum-alloys-aerospace-materials-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/composite-materials-aluminum-alloys-aerospace-materials-market Composites Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/composites-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg