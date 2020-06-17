Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn's Rob Greenlee Named Chair of The Podcast Academy

To Host the Launch of Podcast Academy Membership Webinar

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, today announced that Rob Greenlee was recently confirmed as The Podcast Academy Chairperson, along with the Board of Governors that include Conal Byrne from iHeartMedia, Ben Cave from Apple, Anya Grundmann from NPR and Courtney Holt from Spotify. The Board also includes podcast producers, talent agents and studios.

The Podcast Academy was formed to recognize the achievements of podcasters and to bring together members at all levels of the podcast ecosystem to connect, share best practices and have a voice in continuing to shape the success of the industry. Annual awards will serve to bring the industry together, drive creativity, quality and excellence, and elevate the status of podcasts as an entertainment medium. The Academy will host initiatives such as webinars on industry topics, networking events, and the publication of whitepapers on the industry best practices. The Podcast Academy will be a place to connect with other podcasting professionals.

On June 18th, The Podcast Academy will offer two sessions of the webinar: An Introduction to The Podcast Academy, hosted by Rob Greenlee and Executive Director Michelle Cobb. The webinar will include a Live info-session on The Podcast Academy with a Q&A at the end. The sessions are scheduled on June 18th, at 9am PT/12pm ET and at 12pm PT/3pm ET. To register please visit www.thepodcastacademy.com/page/webinars.

Mr. Greenlee is a 2017 Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame inductee and joined Libsyn in 2019 as VP of Content and Partnerships. He was recently selected to be an Officer on the Board of Governors as Chairperson for The Podcast Academy.

"For the first time in 16 years of the podcasting medium we have an opportunity to create a global podcasting association with The Podcast Academy that will help grow and reward excellence for work in front of and behind the microphone," said Rob Greenlee. "Being Chairperson is an honor and I embrace the opportunity to help lead unity and cooperation across the globe in important areas. The areas of focus will be in rewarding excellence, diversity, standards, best practices and education to foster the sharing of ideas and tactics in an effort to grow the overall audience, content and business of podcasting."

About Podcast Academy Membership

Podcast Academy membership registration will open beginning on June 22nd. To signup, visit The Podcast Academy website at www.thepodcastacademy.com. All participants in the podcast industry, whether professional or student are eligible to become members. When applying for membership there are two categories, "In Front of the Mic" and "Behind the Mic" peer groups. Students may apply for a Student Membership which are offered at a discount. Every individual is vetted for eligibility prior to membership approval.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019 Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 69,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

